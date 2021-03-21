Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $137,569.95 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $137,569.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,323.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96.

On Monday, January 4th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $529,061.68.

On Friday, December 18th, Jeanna Steele sold 60,839 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $3,806,087.84.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 1,389.85 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,132 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

