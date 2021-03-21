Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.91. Super League Gaming shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 25,860 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

