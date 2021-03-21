Susan Denise Sumner Sells 20,876 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:KTB opened at $52.78 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company had revenue of $660.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.