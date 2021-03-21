sUSD (SUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $144.00 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 21st. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.00 million and $1.90 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001762 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.12 or 0.00648433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068878 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024301 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

