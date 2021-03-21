Susquehanna Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Positive

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $345.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $280.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.41. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

