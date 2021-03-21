suterusu Reaches Market Cap of $38.90 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, suterusu has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $38.90 million and approximately $558,773.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

