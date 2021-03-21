Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Suzuki Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.

SZKMY opened at $174.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.10. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

