SVB Leerink Cuts Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target to $21.00

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.