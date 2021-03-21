SWYFT (SWYFTT) Price Tops $0.0481 on Major Exchanges

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $33,975.00 and $8,002.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.84 or 0.00642338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00024202 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

