TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.26 ($29.72).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €25.06 ($29.48) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.15. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. TAG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

