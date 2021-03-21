Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.00% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $66,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 315,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 121,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,645. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

