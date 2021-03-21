Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.78. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $23.59, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taysha Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

