TD Securities Lowers WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to $10.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:WLYYF opened at $6.42 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.