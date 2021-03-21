Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,045,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,879,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,630,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,976,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,364,000.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.19. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.