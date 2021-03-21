Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $11,170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $9,779,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,431,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 543,502 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

