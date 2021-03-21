Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.