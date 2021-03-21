Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 723 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $170.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.84 and a 52 week high of $252.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.93.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

