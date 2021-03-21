Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ONE Gas were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.10%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

