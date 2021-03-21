Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $394,000 Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,715 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,995 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Haney sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $910,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $4,698,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMS opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.00. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

