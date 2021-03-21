Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.66. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

