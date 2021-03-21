Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Upgraded to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:TIAOF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

