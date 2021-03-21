Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Hits $57.50 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $57.50 million and $42.05 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.51 or 0.00084562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,264,737 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,340 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

