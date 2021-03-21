Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $90.59 Million Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419,654 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.42% of Farfetch worth $90,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,445,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,186. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.