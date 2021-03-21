Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.