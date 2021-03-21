Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.78

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 117173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 90,504 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

