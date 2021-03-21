Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.47.

Several research firms recently commented on THC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:THC opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.77, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

