Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stake Lifted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $114.91 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

