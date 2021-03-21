TerraCredit 24 Hour Volume Reaches $93,313.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $456,366.12 and $93,313.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

