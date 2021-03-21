Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Tesco has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

