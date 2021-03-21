Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $626.03 Million

Brokerages expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report $626.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $579.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $584.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,002,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $128.89 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

