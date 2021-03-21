Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $175.98 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

