TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,638,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

