The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post sales of $13.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Alkaline Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.08 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The Alkaline Water reported sales of $12.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that The Alkaline Water will report full-year sales of $48.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $62.27 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $62.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Alkaline Water.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million.

NYSE:WTER traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 704,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,570. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The Alkaline Water has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

