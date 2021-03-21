The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.35 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

