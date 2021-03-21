The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lifted by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

