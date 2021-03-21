The Ensign Group, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Ensign Group has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock worth $1,788,524 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.