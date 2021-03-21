The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $3.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.68 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $15.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,516,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,158. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $140.32 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.92, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

