The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

HIG opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

