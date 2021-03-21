The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM opened at $126.39 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $93.41 and a 1-year high of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

