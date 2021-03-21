The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of The Allstate worth $34,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

