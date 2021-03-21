The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.31 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FOX were worth $30,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 51,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of FOX by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.05.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

