The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 58,950 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $76.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.