The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Moderna worth $32,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $183,107,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $26,923,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 414.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 277,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,988,769 shares of company stock valued at $614,640,506 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

