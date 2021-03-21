The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 795 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $233.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $246.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

