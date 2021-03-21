The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.40% of The RealReal worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

REAL opened at $23.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The company had revenue of $84.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 553,060 shares of company stock worth $12,997,722 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.