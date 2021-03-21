The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

SMPL stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

