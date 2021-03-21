The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 22.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,019,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 13.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.70 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.