Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Gap Up to $19.65

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.65, but opened at $20.49. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 15,877 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.08.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $11,687,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 3,191.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 641,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 621,754 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 171,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

