ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ThermoGenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

