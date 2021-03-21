Thingschain One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,158.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thingschain has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $83,838.49 and $1,158.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.13 or 0.99896023 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00036192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00074932 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000963 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003364 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

